Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rollin', rollin', rollin' [Image 1 of 3]

    Rollin', rollin', rollin'

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220526-N-AS200-0010 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 26, 2022) Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) are shipped from Naval Base Ventura County's (NBVC) Port Hueneme and ready to deploy for support missions of the naval expeditionary force-in-readiness worldwide. The JLTV is a joint Army/Marine Corps program which comes in different variants with multiple mission package configurations, all providing protected, sustained, networked mobility that balances payload, performance and protection across the full range of military operations. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Javier Garza/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:00
    Photo ID: 7241404
    VIRIN: 220526-N-AS200-0010
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.74 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rollin', rollin', rollin' [Image 3 of 3], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rollin', rollin', rollin'
    Rollin', rollin', rollin'
    Rollin', rollin', rollin'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Base Ventura County
    Embark
    Port Hueneme
    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle
    Naval Expeditionary Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT