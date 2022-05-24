Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Demo at Staten Island

    Aviation Demo at Staten Island

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Roan Smith 

    Navy Office of Information East

    NEW YORK (May 24, 2022) Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Cam Fiala of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 takes a photo with an event attendee after an aviation demonstration at Miller Field, Staten Island, N.Y., to raise Navy awareness during Navy Recruiting Command’s Swarm New York evolution in conjunction with Fleet Week New York (FWNY) 2022. Held nearly every year since 1984, it is the city’s celebration of the sea services. This year marks the 34th year. FWNY provides an opportunity for the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photograph by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roan Smith/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:40
    This work, Aviation Demo at Staten Island, by PO3 Roan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fleet week
    navy
    hsc 7

