Aviation Demo at Staten Island

NEW YORK (May 24, 2022) Naval Air Crewman 2nd Class Cam Fiala of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 takes a photo with an event attendee after an aviation demonstration at Miller Field, Staten Island, N.Y., to raise Navy awareness during Navy Recruiting Command’s Swarm New York evolution in conjunction with Fleet Week New York (FWNY) 2022. Held nearly every year since 1984, it is the city’s celebration of the sea services. This year marks the 34th year. FWNY provides an opportunity for the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photograph by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roan Smith/Released)

