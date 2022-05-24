Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aviation Demo at Staten Island [Image 3 of 3]

    Aviation Demo at Staten Island

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Roan Smith 

    Navy Office of Information East

    NEW YORK (May 24, 2022) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 complete fast rope exercises from an MH-60S (Sea Hawk) helicopter, during an aviation demonstration at Miller Field, Staten Island, N.Y., to raise Navy awareness during Navy Recruiting Command’s Swarm New York evolution in conjunction with Fleet Week New York (FWNY) 2022. Held nearly every year since 1984, it is the city’s celebration of the sea services. This year marks the 34th year. FWNY provides an opportunity for the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photography by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roan Smith/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:40
    Photo ID: 7241378
    VIRIN: 052422-N-YG329-0134
    Resolution: 4173x2777
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Demo at Staten Island [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Roan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Aviation Demo at Staten Island
    Aviation Demo at Staten Island
    Aviation Demo at Staten Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fleet week
    navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT