NEW YORK (May 24, 2022) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 complete fast rope exercises from an MH-60S (Sea Hawk) helicopter, during an aviation demonstration at Miller Field, Staten Island, N.Y., to raise Navy awareness during Navy Recruiting Command’s Swarm New York evolution in conjunction with Fleet Week New York (FWNY) 2022. Held nearly every year since 1984, it is the city’s celebration of the sea services. This year marks the 34th year. FWNY provides an opportunity for the citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy photography by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roan Smith/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:40 Photo ID: 7241378 VIRIN: 052422-N-YG329-0134 Resolution: 4173x2777 Size: 1.44 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Demo at Staten Island [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Roan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.