    Fleet Week New York is On! [Image 5 of 6]

    Fleet Week New York is On!

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The color guard assigned the USS Bataan (LHD 5) honors the national anthem at a reception ceremony during Fleet Week New York aboard the USS Bataan (LHD 5) on May 25, 2022. As a part of Fleet Week New York 22, the Marine-Air Ground Task Force Fleet Week New York engage in special events throughout New York City and the tristate area showcasing sea service technologies, future innovation and connecting with citizens. Fleet Week New York brings more than 2,000 service members from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard offering live band performances, military vehicle and equipment displays, and other community relations projects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 17:54
    Photo ID: 7241220
    VIRIN: 220525-M-TU241-126
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York is On! [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Isaiah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Bataan
    New York
    LHD 5
    Navy
    Marines
    FleetWeekNYC

