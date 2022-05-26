Fleet Week New York is On!

A U.S. Navy Sailor walks aboard the USS Bataan (LHD 5) during Fleet Week New York on May 25, 2022. As a part of Fleet Week New York 22, the Marine-Air Ground Task Force Fleet Week New York engage in special events throughout New York City and the Tri-State area showcasing sea service technologies, future innovation and connecting with citizens. Fleet Week New York brings more than 2,000 service members from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard offering live band performances, military vehicle and equipment displays, and other community relations projects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)

