NDW AAPI Heritage Month Observance

220526-N-VP266-1033 WASHINGTON (May 26, 2022) -- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew R. Weber, speaks to military and staff members at the Admiral Gooding Center onboard the Washington Navy Yard during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance, May 26, 2022. During the month of May, the U.S. Navy continues to honor all of the achievements and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

