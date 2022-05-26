Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NDW AAPI Heritage Month Observance [Image 2 of 2]

    NDW AAPI Heritage Month Observance

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    220526-N-VP266-1033 WASHINGTON (May 26, 2022) -- U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew R. Weber, speaks to military and staff members at the Admiral Gooding Center onboard the Washington Navy Yard during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance, May 26, 2022. During the month of May, the U.S. Navy continues to honor all of the achievements and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Griffin Kersting)

    TAGS

    heritage
    culture
    Observance
    AAPI

