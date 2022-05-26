Naval District Washington Holds AAPI Heritage Month Observance

WASHINGTON -- Naval District Washington military and staff members observed Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, onboard Washington Navy Yard May 26, 2022.

During the month of May, the U.S. Navy continues to honor all of the achievements and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

May was the month chosen for this celebration because of two great milestones: the first known Japanese immigrants arriving to America on May 7, 1843, and the completion of the transcontinental railroad on May 10, 1869, which was built by over 20,000 Chinese workers.

During the observance, guest speaker Technical Sgt. Matthew R. Weber from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, shared stories and experiences.

“Growing up it took me a long time to understand that I was being treated differently sometimes just because of who I am and what I look like,” said Weber. “There were times where I said things would just be easier if I didn’t look the way that I did.”

Weber was born in Seoul, South Korea and raised in Los Angeles, California. He joined the Air Force in 2007 and graduated from the Louis F. Garland Fire Academy at Goodfellow AFB, Texas. Weber is currently the Fire & Emergency Services Assistant Chief for Operations, 316th Wing, on Joint Base Andrews.

“One of my biggest points to share today is just to love yourself and be proud of the person that you are,” said Weber. “I think it’s so important that we keep having these observances and keep sharing our stories so that people know that they are cared for and not alone.”

Asian American and Pacific Islander Month highlights leaders like Sgt. Weber, that come from an AAPI heritage.

With the month of May coming to an end, the Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion team onboard NDW, would like to mention the observances of June which include Pride Month, and Juneteenth.

“We were very pleased to see everyone that attended today,” said Desmond Boykin, a Diversity, Inclusion, Equity, and Accessibility Program member and Equal Employment Opportunity Specialist at Naval District Washington. “Like Mr. Weber said, we plan to keep having conversations like this one and sharing more experiences in the future.”

