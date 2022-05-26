Coast Guard Cutter Liberty re-homeport tours

The public touring Coast Guard Cutter Liberty in Juneau, Alaska, May 26, 2022. The Liberty crew offered public tours to commemorate the Liberty's last days in Juneau. The Liberty is scheduled to be re-homeported in Valdez, Alaska this summer to replace Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur. Coast Guard Cutter Reef Shark is scheduled to be re-homeported in Juneau.

Date Taken: 05.26.2022
Location: JUNEAU, AK, US
by PO3 Alexandria Preston