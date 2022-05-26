Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Liberty re-homeport tours [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard Cutter Liberty re-homeport tours

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The public touring Coast Guard Cutter Liberty in Juneau, Alaska, May 26, 2022. The Liberty crew offered public tours to commemorate the Liberty's last days in Juneau. The Liberty is scheduled to be re-homeported in Valdez, Alaska this summer to replace Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur. Coast Guard Cutter Reef Shark is scheduled to be re-homeported in Juneau.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 17:19
    Photo ID: 7241182
    VIRIN: 220526-G-QU455-003
    Resolution: 3209x2218
    Size: 911.94 KB
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Liberty re-homeport tours [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Liberty re-homeport tours
    Coast Guard Cutter Liberty re-homeport tours
    Coast Guard Cutter Liberty re-homeport tours

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tours
    public
    community
    Coast Guard Cutter Liberty
    re-homeport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT