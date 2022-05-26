Coast Guard Cutter Liberty re-homeport tours

Lt. George Greendyk, Coast Guard Cutter Liberty commanding officer, speaking to guests on the Liberty in Juneau, Alaska, May 26, 2022.



The Coast Guard Cutter Liberty crew offered public tours to commemorate the Liberty's last days in Juneau. The Liberty is scheduled to be re-homeported in Valdez, Alaska this summer to replace Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur. Coast Guard Cutter Reef Shark is scheduled to be re-homeported in Juneau.

