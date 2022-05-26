Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week New York 22 Freedom Run

    Fleet Week New York 22 Freedom Run

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS Bataan (LHD-5) as well as other members of military and government organizations stand at attention after a 9/11 Freedom Run during Fleet Week New York 22, in New York City, May 25, 2022. As a part of Fleet Week New York 22, the Marines of Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force Fleet Week New York engage in special events throughout New York City and the Tri-State area showcasing sea service technologies, future innovation, and connecting with citizens. Fleet Week New York brings together more than 2,000 service members from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard offering live band performances, military vehicle and equipment displays, and other community relations projects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    NEW YORK CITY, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week New York 22 Freedom Run [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

