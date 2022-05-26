U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the USS Bataan (LHD-5) as well as other members of military and government organizations walk around the 9/11 Memorial site after a 9/11 Freedom Run during Fleet Week New York 22, in New York City, May 25, 2022. As a part of Fleet Week New York 22, the Marines of Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force Fleet Week New York engage in special events throughout New York City and the Tri-State area showcasing sea service technologies, future innovation, and connecting with citizens. Fleet Week New York brings together more than 2,000 service members from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard offering live band performances, military vehicle and equipment displays, and other community relations projects. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 Photo ID: 7240938 Resolution: 4941x3294 Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US This work, Fleet Week New York 22 Freedom Run [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS