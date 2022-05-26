Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prayer Service Honoring Uvalde Victims [Image 1 of 4]

    Prayer Service Honoring Uvalde Victims

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the 149th Fighter Wing held a prayer service at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on May 26, 2022 in honor of the victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. The prayer service was led by Chaplain Major Victor Pagan and was open to group prayer led by various members in attendance. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 14:52
    Photo ID: 7240630
    VIRIN: 220526-Z-QB902-0001
    Resolution: 3000x4199
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prayer Service Honoring Uvalde Victims [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prayer Service Honoring Uvalde Victims
    Prayer Service Honoring Uvalde Victims
    Prayer Service Honoring Uvalde Victims
    Prayer Service Honoring Uvalde Victims

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Texas Air National Guard
    149th Fighter Wing
    Texas Military Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT