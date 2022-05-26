Prayer Service Honoring Uvalde Victims

Members of the 149th Fighter Wing held a prayer service at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas on May 26, 2022 in honor of the victims of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. The prayer service was led by Chaplain Major Victor Pagan and was open to group prayer led by various members in attendance. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Mancuso)

