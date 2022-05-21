Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDCOM FW Welcomes Returning Warriors at RWW New Orleans 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    REDCOM FW Welcomes Returning Warriors at RWW New Orleans 2022

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Lawrence Davis 

    Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth

    NEW ORLEANS (May 21, 2022) - Navy Reserve Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sheila Badgerow (right), a Navy Reserve Center Charlotte Sailor who was mobilized for 11 months to New York City in support of the Navy’s COVID-19 pandemic relief effort, engages in conversation with Ms. Roxy Carrillo, Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command Fort Worth’s Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program specialist, during Returning Warrior Workshop New Orleans 2022. Returning Warrior Workshops are a component of the Department of Defense’s Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP), and are designed to promote the well-being of Active and Reserve Component Sailors returning from deployments and individual augments, also known as mobilizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 11:22
    Photo ID: 7239789
    VIRIN: 220521-N-GT710-1169
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    This work, REDCOM FW Welcomes Returning Warriors at RWW New Orleans 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Lawrence Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New Orleans
    Returning Warrior Workshop
    Navy Reserve
    Resilience
    REDCOM FW
    NRC Charlotte

