REDCOM FW Welcomes Returning Warriors at RWW New Orleans 2022

NEW ORLEANS (May 21, 2022) - Navy Reserve Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sheila Badgerow, a Navy Reserve Center Charlotte Sailor who was mobilized for 11 months to New York City in support of the Navy’s COVID-19 pandemic relief effort, engages in a round-table discussion with other service members and their guests during Returning Warrior Workshop New Orleans 2022. Returning Warrior Workshops are a component of the Department of Defense’s Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP), and are designed to promote the well-being of Active and Reserve Component Sailors returning from deployments and individual augments, also known as mobilizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)

