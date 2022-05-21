NEW ORLEANS (May 21, 2022) - Navy Reserve Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Sheila Badgerow, a Navy Reserve Center Charlotte Sailor who was mobilized for 11 months to New York City in support of the Navy’s COVID-19 pandemic relief effort, engages in a round-table discussion with other service members and their guests during Returning Warrior Workshop New Orleans 2022. Returning Warrior Workshops are a component of the Department of Defense’s Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program (YRRP), and are designed to promote the well-being of Active and Reserve Component Sailors returning from deployments and individual augments, also known as mobilizations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Lawrence Davis)
REDCOM FW Welcomes Returning Warriors at RWW New Orleans 2022
