    051022-A-ZN169-008 [Image 1 of 3]

    051022-A-ZN169-008

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    A sign saying Hiring Now points the way to prospective employers at the Fort Jackson Education and Career Fair May 10.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 10:04
    Photo ID: 7239505
    VIRIN: 051022-A-ZN169-008
    Resolution: 4176x2784
    Size: 624.08 KB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 051022-A-ZN169-008 [Image 3 of 3], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Transition Assistance Program
    careers
    education
    Soldier for Life

