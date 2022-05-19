Education/Career Fair provides options to community

There was a lot for everyone at the Education and Career Fair – employers for those needing a job, and educators for those looking to improve their education. It was all taking place May 10 at the Solomon Center on post.



The Education and Career Fair hosted a virtual A to Z of educational institutes from Anderson University to Webster University to other places of learning such as Midland Tech.



On the career side of the event employers such as the Rock Hill Police Department, Amazon and others were ready for prospective employees to come by their tables.



One can’t forget other Fort Jackson activities that were present as well. Army Community Service was on hand to inform attendees of the various programs available to help them. Representatives of the Army Continuing Education System and Transition Center were also on hand to help as well.



Veronica Fields-Cox, with the Fort Jackson Education Service Office, said the fair is a “mixture of collaboration between continuing your education, as well as changing careers, or getting a job.”



Carolyn Andrews, transition services manager, said the fair was an important way for Soldiers, Army Civilians and even Family members to learn how to continue learning, or to transition to their next career.



The fair is “exciting,” she said, because everybody was there to “help assist Soldiers and their Families.”



All employers at the fair were required to have job openings before they were allowed to attend. The employers were from state, federal, private, and even worldwide firms she said.



“We are here to facilitate” the transition of service members and their families “and to thank them for their service and to ensure they can continue to serve,” Andrews said.



Fort Jackson these fairs each year, while continually providing educational and transition assistance year round.



For Cpl. Alderto Figueroa, with 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment who stopped by to see what opportunities are available said the event was a great way to help Soldiers make the decision to reenlist or move to the civilian world. It gives them options, he added.



“This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Andrews said. “They come to Fort Jackson all the time. They want to be a part of our transition, or TAP, program. They want to be ambassadors for these Soldiers and their Family members as well.”



Fields-Cox agreed stating the Education Center is available to aid the community.



At Building 4600, “we have guidance counselors that are there to help you build an educational or career plan that will help you secure an educational path; determine what degree you are striving to get and what financial aid you may need. We also have a testing service.”



For more information and a comprehensive breakdown of ACES on Fort Jackson visit: https://home.army.mil/jackson/index.php/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/continuing-education-services, or call 751-5341. TAP information can be found at https://home.army.mil/jackson/index.php/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/military-personnel-division/transition-assistance-program or by calling 751-1723.

