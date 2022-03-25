Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield is named in honor of two Army aviators who died during a training exercise at Pine Camp in 1927. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Around and About Fort Drum: Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield
