    Around and About Fort Drum: Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield is named in honor of two Army aviators who died during a training exercise at Pine Camp in 1927. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 08:33
    Photo ID: 7239331
    VIRIN: 220523-A-XX986-007
    Resolution: 3105x2555
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield

