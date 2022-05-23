Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield is named in honor of two Army aviators who died during a training exercise at Pine Camp in 1927. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 08:33
|Photo ID:
|7239331
|VIRIN:
|220523-A-XX986-007
|Resolution:
|3105x2555
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Around and About Fort Drum: Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT