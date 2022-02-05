Air Cav Refuels on the way to Swift Response 22

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook Helicopter from Bravo Company 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalion along with Soldiers from Delta Company 2-227 GSAB flying to Latvia, stop in Poland for cold refuel in support of Swift Response May 2, 2022. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. It aims to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joey Westenberger)

