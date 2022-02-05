Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Cav Refuels on the way to Swift Response 22 [Image 2 of 3]

    Air Cav Refuels on the way to Swift Response 22

    POLAND

    05.02.2022

    Photo by Spc. Joey Westenberger 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook Helicopter from Bravo Company 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalion along with Soldiers from Delta Company 2-227 GSAB flying to Latvia, stop in Poland for cold refuel in support of Swift Response May 2, 2022. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. It aims to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnerships. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joey Westenberger)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Cav Refuels on the way to Swift Response 22 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joey Westenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

