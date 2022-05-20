The soldiers 492nd AG Company are completing weapons simulation training. The EST II (Engagement Skills Trainer) simulates weapons training events that lead to live fire qualifications for individual or crew-served weapons. EST II provides weapons training in a controlled environment that reduces range/live fire fees and provides the soldier with more trigger time. Units utilize EST II to improve and excel at marksmanship skills, which improve performance during live-fire training. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 07:11
|Photo ID:
|7239136
|VIRIN:
|220520-O-BC272-182
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|483.08 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Dix – 492nd AG CO / EST II Weapons Simulator [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT