    Fort Dix – 492nd AG CO / EST II Weapons Simulator [Image 5 of 7]

    Fort Dix – 492nd AG CO / EST II Weapons Simulator

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The soldiers 492nd AG Company are completing weapons simulation training. The EST II (Engagement Skills Trainer) simulates weapons training events that lead to live fire qualifications for individual or crew-served weapons. EST II provides weapons training in a controlled environment that reduces range/live fire fees and provides the soldier with more trigger time. Units utilize EST II to improve and excel at marksmanship skills, which improve performance during live-fire training. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 07:11
    Photo ID: 7239139
    VIRIN: 220520-O-BC272-312
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 526.6 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 492nd AG CO / EST II Weapons Simulator [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

