The soldiers 492nd AG Company are completing weapons simulation training. The EST II (Engagement Skills Trainer) simulates weapons training events that lead to live fire qualifications for individual or crew-served weapons. EST II provides weapons training in a controlled environment that reduces range/live fire fees and provides the soldier with more trigger time. Units utilize EST II to improve and excel at marksmanship skills, which improve performance during live-fire training. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 07:11 Photo ID: 7239139 VIRIN: 220520-O-BC272-312 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 526.6 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Dix – 492nd AG CO / EST II Weapons Simulator [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.