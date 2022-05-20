Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Sioux City (LCS 11) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Sioux City (LCS 11) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

    GREECE

    05.20.2022

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    220520-N-YD328-0199 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 20, 2022) The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Jacksonville, Fla., arrives at the Marathi NATO Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece, to undergo scheduled preventative maintenance. Preventative maintenance checks ensure the ship remains fully mission capable while deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 05:24
    Location: GR
    This work, USS Sioux City (LCS 11) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece [Image 8 of 8], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    Team Souda

