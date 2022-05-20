USS Sioux City (LCS 11) arrives in Souda Bay, Greece

220520-N-YD328-0187 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (May 20, 2022) The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11), homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Jacksonville, Fla., arrives at the Marathi NATO Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Greece, to undergo scheduled preventative maintenance. Preventative maintenance checks ensure the ship remains fully mission capable while deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 Location: GR