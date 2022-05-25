NSF Diego Garcia Sailor 360

220525-N-EJ241-1011



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 25, 2022) – Senior Chief Air Traffic Controller Jesse Henson, assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, leads a Sailor 360 session about radical candor. The Navy-wide Sailor 360 is executed as a command-developed leadership program tailored to improve the quality of its enlisted leaders by creating a culture of growth using a combination of challenge, adversity, feedback and mentoring. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

