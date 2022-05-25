Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSF Diego Garcia Sailor 360 [Image 3 of 3]

    NSF Diego Garcia Sailor 360

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    220525-N-EJ241-1023

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (May 25, 2022) – Senior Chief Air Traffic Controller Jesse Henson, assigned to Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia, leads a Sailor 360 session about radical candor. The Navy-wide Sailor 360 is executed as a command-developed leadership program tailored to improve the quality of its enlisted leaders by creating a culture of growth using a combination of challenge, adversity, feedback and mentoring. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 04:43
    Photo ID: 7239078
    VIRIN: 220525-N-EJ241-1023
    Resolution: 5840x3379
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Sailor 360 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSF Diego Garcia Sailor 360
    NSF Diego Garcia Sailor 360
    NSF Diego Garcia Sailor 360

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSF Diego Garcia
    Sailor 360
    Get real get better
    GRGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT