Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines Prepare Exposition Site [Image 1 of 5]

    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines Prepare Exposition Site

    SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Champlain, left, an Assault Combat Vehicle platoon sergeant assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, Task Force Los Angeles, explains the capabilities of the ACV to spectators at the Los Angeles Fleet Week exposition site, San Pedro, California, May 25, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 23:15
    Photo ID: 7238717
    VIRIN: 220525-M-HB658-1067
    Resolution: 4913x6878
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: SAN PEDRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines Prepare Exposition Site [Image 5 of 5], by GySgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines Prepare Exposition Site
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines Prepare Exposition Site
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines Prepare Exposition Site
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines Prepare Exposition Site
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines Prepare Exposition Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LA Fleet Week
    LAFW2022
    Fleet Week 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT