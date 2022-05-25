LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines Prepare Exposition Site

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Champlain, left, an Assault Combat Vehicle platoon sergeant assigned to Charlie Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, Task Force Los Angeles, explains the capabilities of the ACV to spectators at the Los Angeles Fleet Week exposition site, San Pedro, California, May 25, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Donald Holbert)

