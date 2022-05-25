LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines and Sailors volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Task Force Los Angeles, participate in a community relations event consisting of replacing mattresses at the Ronald McDonald House in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week, Long Beach, California, May 25, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aldo Sessarego)

Date Taken: 05.25.2022
by Cpl Aldo Sessarego