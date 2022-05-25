Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines and Sailors volunteer at Ronald McDonald House [Image 3 of 6]

    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines and Sailors volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

    LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Task Force Los Angeles, participate in a community relations event consisting of replacing mattresses at the Ronald McDonald House in support of Los Angeles Fleet Week, Long Beach, California, May 25, 2022. The purpose of Fleet Week is to showcase the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team and give back to the community with events, static displays, and personal interactions between service members and the public. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aldo Sessarego)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 23:15
    Photo ID: 7238693
    VIRIN: 220525-M-AI445-1051
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: LONG BEACH, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines and Sailors volunteer at Ronald McDonald House [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines and Sailors volunteer at Ronald McDonald House
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines and Sailors volunteer at Ronald McDonald House
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines and Sailors volunteer at Ronald McDonald House
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines and Sailors volunteer at Ronald McDonald House
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines and Sailors volunteer at Ronald McDonald House
    LA Fleet Week: 15th MEU Marines and Sailors volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    LA Fleet Week
    LAFW2022
    USMC: I MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT