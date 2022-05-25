Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rajio Taisou at White Beach Naval Facility [Image 1 of 5]

    Rajio Taisou at White Beach Naval Facility

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 25, 2022) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors assigned to JMSDF Sub Area Activity Okinawa and Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa participate in, "rajio taisou", a daily workout conducted by JMSDF in support of the Navy Sea Legs challenge during Fleet Week Japan. The Navy Sea Legs challenge invites Japanese citizens to participate in a series of fitness challenges during Fleet Week Japan, highlighting the close relationship between the Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 19:45
    Photo ID: 7238494
    VIRIN: 220525-N-PQ586-1045
    Resolution: 8094x4553
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
