Rajio Taisou at White Beach Naval Facility

WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 25, 2022) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors assigned to JMSDF Sub Area Activity Okinawa and Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa participate in, "rajio taisou", a daily workout conducted by JMSDF in support of the Navy Sea Legs challenge during Fleet Week Japan. The Navy Sea Legs challenge invites Japanese citizens to participate in a series of fitness challenges during Fleet Week Japan, highlighting the close relationship between the Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

