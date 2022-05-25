WHITE BEACH, Japan (May 25, 2022) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) sailors assigned to JMSDF Sub Area Activity Okinawa and Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa participate in, "rajio taisou", a daily workout conducted by JMSDF in support of the Navy Sea Legs challenge during Fleet Week Japan. The Navy Sea Legs challenge invites Japanese citizens to participate in a series of fitness challenges during Fleet Week Japan, highlighting the close relationship between the Navy and Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jessica Ann Hattell)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 19:46
|Photo ID:
|7238497
|VIRIN:
|220525-N-PQ586-1395
|Resolution:
|7025x5018
|Size:
|8.95 MB
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rajio Taisou at White Beach Naval Facility [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
