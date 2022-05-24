315th TRS graduates ISR professionals for future multi-domain operations

Airmen leaders assigned to the 315th Training Squadron are recognized for their dedication during the 315th TRS’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance professionals’ graduation ceremony, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 24, 2022. Airmen Leaders are distinguished by an aiguillette, commonly known as a rope on their left shoulder, are held to a higher standard, and are responsible for a variety of leadership tasks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

