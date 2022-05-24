Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    315th TRS graduates ISR professionals for future multi-domain operations [Image 2 of 4]

    315th TRS graduates ISR professionals for future multi-domain operations

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce, commander of Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) (left), hugs his son 1st Lt. Kirk D. Pierce, 315th Training Squadron student (right), during the 315th TRS’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance professionals’ graduation ceremony, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 24, 2022. The 17th Training Wing has graduated more than 800,000 ISR professionals, who perform and manage intelligence functions and activities to support the United States and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

    This work, 315th TRS graduates ISR professionals for future multi-domain operations [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

