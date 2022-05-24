315th TRS graduates ISR professionals for future multi-domain operations

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Kirk S. Pierce, commander of Continental U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command Region and 1st Air Force (Air Forces Northern and Air Forces Space) (left), hugs his son 1st Lt. Kirk D. Pierce, 315th Training Squadron student (right), during the 315th TRS’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance professionals’ graduation ceremony, at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 24, 2022. The 17th Training Wing has graduated more than 800,000 ISR professionals, who perform and manage intelligence functions and activities to support the United States and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abbey Rieves)

