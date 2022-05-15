192nd Mission Support Group All Call - May 2022

The 192nd Wing Commander Col. Christopher G. Batterton, left, presents Col. David R. Lands, 192nd Mission Support Group commander, with the Meritorious Service Medal during the group's All Call May 15, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The medal was awarded to Lands for the period of July 6, 2019, to Feb. 2, 2021, recognizing his outstanding performance while serving as the director of staff at Joint Force Headquarters, Virginia Air National Guard. Lands and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell, 192nd MSG superintendent, held the All Call to highlight unit accomplishments and recognize various MSG Airmen for their individual accomplishments.

