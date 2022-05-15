Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd Mission Support Group All Call - May 2022 [Image 7 of 11]

    192nd Mission Support Group All Call - May 2022

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Bryan Myhr 

    192nd Wing

    Col. David R. Lands, 192nd Mission Support Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sean Fretwell, 192nd MSG superintendent, hold an All Call for the group May 15, 2022, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. The leadership highlighted unit accomplishments and recognized outstanding MSG Airmen for their individual accomplishments.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 15:52
    Photo ID: 7237932
    VIRIN: 220515-Z-MQ826-0035
    Resolution: 4972x7458
    Size: 16.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 192nd Mission Support Group All Call - May 2022 [Image 11 of 11], by Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mission Support Group
    Virginia Air National Guard
    commander's call
    VaANG
    192nd Wing

