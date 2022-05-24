Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Net Zero Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Net Zero Ceremony

    GA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Photo by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    The Net Zero Ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, May 24, 2022. MCLB Albany can now call itself a “Net Zero” base and is the first installation in the Department of Defense to meet this energy-efficiency milestone. Net Zero is defined as the production of as much electricity from renewable “green” energy sources as it consumes from its utility provider.

