Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany Net Zero Ceremony

The Net Zero Ceremony held aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany, May 24, 2022. MCLB Albany can now call itself a “Net Zero” base and is the first installation in the Department of Defense to meet this energy-efficiency milestone. Net Zero is defined as the production of as much electricity from renewable “green” energy sources as it consumes from its utility provider.
