U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alex Fiscus, a boom operator with the 50th Air Refueling Squadron, ties a bow during the Second Annual Memorial Day Remembrance event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 25, 2022. Over 75 signs and ribbons were placed to honor fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

This work, MacDill Airmen honor 75 fallen service members during remembrance event, by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.