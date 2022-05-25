Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill Airmen honor 75 fallen service members during remembrance event

    MacDill Airmen honor 75 fallen service members during remembrance event

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Volunteers place a ribbon on a lamp post during the Second Annual Memorial Day Remembrance event at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 25, 2022. Over 75 signs and ribbons were placed to honor fallen service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Hiram Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 15:35
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill Airmen honor 75 fallen service members during remembrance event, by A1C Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    USAF
    6 ARW

