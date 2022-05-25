Reenlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin

ABH1(AW/SW/IW) Darlene Rule, assigned to USS Wasp (LHD-1) poses for photos during her re-enlistment ceremony aboard the Battleship Wisconsin in Downtown Norfolk on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as part of their military ceremonies program that is available to area commands without cost. The museum is located next to the Battleship Wisconsin in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

