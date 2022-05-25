Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reenlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin [Image 2 of 5]

    Reenlistment ceremony aboard Battleship Wisconsin

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    ABH1(AW/SW/IW) Darlene Rule, assigned to USS Wasp (LHD-1) re-enlists aboard the Battleship Wisconsin in Downtown Norfolk on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The ceremony was hosted by the Hampton Roads Naval Museum as part of their military ceremonies program that is available to area commands without cost. The museum is located next to the Battleship Wisconsin in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Re-enlistment Ceremony
    Battleship Wisconsin
    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

