U.S. Army Col. Jon Brierton, Army Support Activity, Fort Dix Commander and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Deputy Commander, gives opening remarks at the Hiring Our Heroes event, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., 25 May 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Sabatino DiMascio)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 12:33
|Photo ID:
|7237348
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-UN299-457
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base MDL hosts Hiring Our Heroes Event [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt SABATINO DIMASCIO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
