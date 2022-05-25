Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base MDL hosts Hiring Our Heroes Event [Image 3 of 3]

    Joint Base MDL hosts Hiring Our Heroes Event

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. SABATINO DIMASCIO 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Jon Brierton, Army Support Activity, Fort Dix Commander and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Deputy Commander, gives opening remarks at the Hiring Our Heroes event, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., 25 May 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Sabatino DiMascio)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base MDL hosts Hiring Our Heroes Event [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt SABATINO DIMASCIO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBMDL
    Hiring Event
    Hiring our Heroes

