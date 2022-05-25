The Honorable Patrick J. Murphy, Pennsylvania 1st congressional district former representative, speaks at the Hiring Our Heroes event, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst N.J. May 25 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 12:33
|Photo ID:
|7237335
|VIRIN:
|220525-F-UN299-283
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base MDL Hosts 'Hiring Our Heroes' Event [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt SABATINO DIMASCIO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
