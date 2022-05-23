Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRSW Holds Change of Command [Image 6 of 7]

    CNRSW Holds Change of Command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joseph Vincent 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2022) Rear Adm. Bradley N. Rosen, right, salutes Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett, left, in front of Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey during a change of command ceremony on board Naval Air Station North Island. During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Bradley N. Rosen relieved Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett as commander, Navy Region Southwest. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 11:16
    Photo ID: 7237119
    VIRIN: 220523-N-IM823-0141
    Resolution: 1961x2946
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    CNRSW Change of Command

