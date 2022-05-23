CNRSW Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (May 23, 2022) Rear Adm. Bradley N. Rosen, right, reads his orders during a change of command ceremony on board Naval Air Station North Island. During the ceremony, Rear Adm. Bradley N. Rosen relieved Rear Adm. Stephen D. Barnett as commander, Navy Region Southwest. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph R. Vincent/Released)

