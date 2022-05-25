Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Leaders Cut Ribbon at Dive Inn Grand Opening [Image 3 of 3]

    NAVSTA Rota Leaders Cut Ribbon at Dive Inn Grand Opening

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 25, 2022) - Spanish Navy Capt. Rafael Prieto, Rota Naval Base Installation Officer, Chris Traxler, General Manager of the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Navy Exchange, and Capt. David Baird, Commanding Officer of NAVSTA Rota cut the ribbon to officially open the new Dive Inn Food & Deserts facility during a ceremony at NAVSTA Rota, Spain, May 25, 2022. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter.)

    Rota
    Ribbon Cutting
    Dive Inn

