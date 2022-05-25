NAVSTA Rota Leaders Cut Ribbon at Dive Inn Grand Opening

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 25, 2022) - Spanish Navy Capt. Rafael Prieto, Rota Naval Base Installation Officer, Chris Traxler, General Manager of the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Navy Exchange, and Capt. David Baird, Commanding Officer of NAVSTA Rota cut the ribbon to officially open the new Dive Inn Food & Deserts facility during a ceremony at NAVSTA Rota, Spain, May 25, 2022. NAVSTA Rota sustains the fleet, enables the fighter and supports the family by conducting air operations, port operations, ensuring security and safety, assuring quality of life and providing the core services of power, water, fuel and information technology. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter.)

