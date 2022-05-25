Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Fleet Week Japan 2022 Ship Tours [Image 6 of 6]

    CFAS Fleet Week Japan 2022 Ship Tours

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Lt. Cmdr. Toshikatsu Ichimoto, a safety officer assigned to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Maya-class guided missile destroyer JS Haguro (DDG 180), conducts a tour of the ship’s engineering control center May 25, 2022. The tour was part of Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    bilateral
    Fleet week Japan

