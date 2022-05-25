Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jared Mertens Pellitteri, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) speaks to Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and local tenant commands, the Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Warrior (MCM 10), and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Maya-class guided missile destroyer JS Haguro (DDG 180) during a tour of the ship May 25, 2022. The tour was part of Fleet Week Japan 2022, a Commander, Navy Region Japan-wide event that aims to foster relationships between U.S. Navy installations in Japan, JMSDF partners, and members of the Japanese public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 05:50 Photo ID: 7236518 VIRIN: 220525-N-WS494-1090 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 948.14 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Fleet Week Japan 2022 Ship Tours [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.