U.S. Army Civil Affairs Team Attends Culture and Literacy Day Celebration in Bulgaria

Bulgarian children perform a song in celebration of Culture and Literacy Day in Nessebar, Bulgaria, May 24, 2022. U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Civil Affairs Team 0733, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion, celebrated and attended the festivities in order to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to strengthen ties with Bulgaria, a steadfast and gracious host to U.S. Army Soldiers, and to continue our long-term relationship with this strategic ally. The Day of Bulgarian Alphabet, Bulgarian Enlightenment and Culture has been celebrated in Bulgaria since May 11, 1851, to honor the creators of the Cyrillic alphabet, St. Cyril and St. Methodius; as well as to observe the traditions of education and culture in Bulgaria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Austin Steinborn, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

